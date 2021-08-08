Brewer

Mrs. Karen Annette Brewer, 63, passed away at home on August 8, 2021.? Karen was born on June 17, 1958, to Lois Styers Hill and Hilton Hill in Forsyth County. She graduated from East Forsyth High School, Class of ’76 in Forsyth County. She was an employee at RJR Tobacco Company. Karen enjoyed spending her free time with her husband, taking trips in their motorhome, or racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, and attending her grandson, Landyn’s baseball games.?Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Styers Hill. Surviving are her husband, Robbie Brewer; son, A.J. Quakenbush (Lea); daughters, Krista Brendle, Maranda Renigar (Michael), and Courtney Brewer; grandchildren, Landyn, Cooper, Carson, and Bristol; father, Hilton Hill; brother, Butch Hill (Bridgett); sister, Susan Hill; brother, Wayne Hill (Jennifer); brother, David Hill; canine companions, Abby, Mason, and Lucy; and a host of loving friends. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Junction Gang Camp. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com