Break-ins

A Kernersville man has been arrested and charged in connection with several break-ins and larcenies in both Forsyth and Stokes counties.

Bobby Joe Tilley, 42, of 725 Lake Drive in Kernersville, has been charged, along with Donald Wayne McGee, 45, of 1646 Chardale Drive, Lot 32 in Clemmons, and Harley Dale Shinault, 40, of 6885 Doral Drive in Tobaccoville.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), the WSPD, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Divisions began investigating a string of store break-ins and larcenies in December 2021 that stretched across three jurisdictions.

The WSPD reported that multiple businesses were targeted throughout the jurisdictions during a three-month period with an estimated $285,000 worth of property stolen and an estimated $50,000 in property damage.

The businesses targeted included Genmaire Distributors, Scarlette’s Performance and Parts, Tee Time Sports and Spirits, Ego Hour, Sam’s Club, Schiffman’s Jewelers, Sungate Minimart, Mossy’s Sports and Spirits, Fish Hut Arcade, Andy’s Food Mart, and Kountry Corner.

