Bowman

Rachel Harrison Bowman, 94, of Kernersville, NC, closed her eyes and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, where her husband was waiting for her with open arms.

She was born July 19, 1926, in Forsyth County to the late Vernon Clark Harrison and Ethel (Da-vis) Harrison. She was married to William Elbert “Boe” Bowman for 52 years before his passing in 1995. Rachel was a life-time member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church.

Rachel enjoyed Western movies, especially Cowboys, and loved cooking and tending to her flowers. She was a fan of Tom Selleck, and she loved caring for her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her brother J.V. Harrison, and a son-in-law Stanton Robertson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald E. Bowman, Mary B. Robertson, and David “Mike” Bowman (Saundra); grandchildren, Tanya Rintoul (Jeff), Bradley Bowman (Tammy), David Bowman (Danielle), Rachelle Whitaker, and Karen Gibbons; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 12th at 11:00AM at Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 with Pastor Don Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville.

Donations may be made to Oasis Senior Adult Ministry, 930 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Condolences may be shared with family at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com