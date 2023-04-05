Boone

Judith (Judy) Smith Boone, 73, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Judy was born on July 5, 1949, in Winston-Salem. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1967 and received her nursing degree from Forsyth Memorial. She began her career as an ER nurse, furthered her nursing career in pediatrics, and ended her career as a nurse in gastroenterology.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Judy was the wife of Paul Boone and the daughter of Joseph “Bill” Smith and Rebecca Sapp Smith, both deceased. Judy was a member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a people person who enjoyed gatherings with friends and family. Judy was a faithful American Idol fan and loved music. She enjoyed playing the piano, creating cross stitch pieces, knitting, sewing and scrapbooking.

Survivors include her brother, David Smith; sons, John Beeson, Brad Beeson and wife, Stacie; grandchildren, Jillian and Brooks Beeson; nephew, Deakin Smith; niece, Lauren Sparks and her husband, Chad.

Services will be held at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel on April 15, 2023. Visitation will be from 12:00pm-1:30pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:30pm. After the service, we invite you to join us at the Jefferson House for fellowship and refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

