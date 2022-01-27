Bonuses okayed

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved what the district is calling recognition and retention bonuses for all full-time employees using federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund dollars.

The bonuses, totaling $3,000, will be distributed in two separate $1,500 allocations in February and April.

