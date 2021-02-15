Bodsford

Laura Lynn Bradley Bodsford, 68, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed Monday, February 15, 2021.

Laura was born in Rome, Georgia to the late Robert Cabel Bradley and Carolyn Ann Bradley (Long) on April 17, 1952. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1970. Her passion was animals, especially dogs, which lead her to become a Pet Stylist and Head Groomer owning her own business for 10 years, Petstravaganza Inc. She was a member of the National Dog Groomers of America. Prior to owning her own business, she worked for the United Way of Forsyth County. Laura was greatly dedicated to being a mother and a grandmother.

She married Stanley Warren Bodsford in 1969. Laura enjoyed music, writing poetry, dogs, and she adored the Beatles, especially John Lennon. She enjoyed exploring astrology and psychology.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 19th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the funeral home Saturday, February 20th with burial to follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Anyone is welcome to attend the service; we ask that you please wear a mask.

Laura is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Stanley W. Bodsford; her sons Jason Bodsford and Wade Bodsford (wife Leah), and her daughter Lindsay Bodsford Withers (husband Alex). Grandchildren are Hannah Faye Bodsford, Abbey James Bodsford, Lola Claire Bodsford, Justin Wade Bodsford, Joseph Wesley Bodsford, Anna Victoria Withers, Benjamin Patrick Withers, and Lucy Catherine Withers. Her brothers Robert Keith Bradley and Joseph Scott Bradley.

Donations may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.