BOA meeting

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen set the date for two public hearings and discussed a variety of road related issues at their November meeting.

The BOA set the date for a public hearing for a Voluntary Contiguous Annexation of 8.618 acres of property located at 1825, 1827 ad 1831 NC Highway South for their Dec. 12 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The BOA also set the date for a public hearing for a Voluntary Contiguous Annexation of 3.98 acres of property located at 1385 Crews Farm Road. For more, see the Thursday, November 30, 2023 edition.