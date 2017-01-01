Kernersville native Bo Yokely considers himself a fortunate man. Not only did the actor and his wife, Olivia, welcome their first child, Evie Grace, in April, but Yokely is starring in a new Lifetime movie, Switched Before Birth, which premieres to audiences on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Bo Yokely
