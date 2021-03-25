Blood Drive in honor of Officer Houle

The Town of Kernersville and the Rotary Club of Kernersville are partnering to host a blood drive on Monday, March 29 in honor of wounded Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle.

“Due to other people’s willingness to donate blood, that helped save his life,” noted Kernersville Fire Rescue Department Chief Scott Alderman as he talked about the importance of donating blood and the desire to do something to pay tribute to Officer Houle. “What better way to pay it forward than do a blood drive in his honor.”

Monday’s blood drive will be held at Kernersville Fire Rescue Station 42, located at 1180 N.C. Hwy. 66 South from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

