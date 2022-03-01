An American Red Cross Blood Drive at First Christian Church Ministries (FCCM) on Thursday, March 3 will not only provide the “gift of life” to those in need, but the special event will also observe the first anniversary since former Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle was injured in the line of duty last year.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 1, 2022 edition.
Blood drive
