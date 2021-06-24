The Chad Greene Memorial Blood Drive will be held at Union Cross Fire Department on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The event will be held in the Chad Eric Greene Memorial Training Room at the UCFD, located at 4401 High Point Road in Kernersville.
For more, see the Thursday, June 24, 2021 edition.
Blood drive
