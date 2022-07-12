Blood donors needed

Parks Chevrolet Kernersville is hosting a Freedom Week Blood Drive in partnership with the Blood Connection on Thursday, July 14 from 2-7 p.m. at the dealership’s 615 N.C. 66 South location.

According to Beth James with Parks Chevrolet Kernersville Guest Services, Parks has been hosting blood drives for a number of years and do two or three each year. They have been working with the Blood Connection for several years, James said.

