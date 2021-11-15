Blevins

Mr. Travis Franklin Blevins, age 50, passed away at his home, November 15, 2021. A gathering with family and friends will be held at Slate Funeral Home, King, NC, on Saturday, November 27 from 10:00 to 11:30.

Travis was born November 20, 1970, in Morganton, NC to Brenda Stanley Blevins and Dwight Douglas Blevins. He graduated from South Stokes High School in 1988 with enduring life-long friendships. Travis earned his Fire Science degree from Forsyth Tech and was passionate about his responsibilities with the Kernersville Fire Department. Travis earned the ranking of Lieutenant before retiring. He worked tirelessly and fearlessly to rescue and save lives with his band of brothers.

Travis was kind to everyone, witty, never met a stranger, quick with his infectious laughter and smile; loved playing the drums, and an avid NASCAR fan. He was the cool cousin with the T-Dragon license plate. Above all else, he loved his son, his parents, his brother and his family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Travis is survived by his parents, Brenda Stanley Brunner (Mark) and Dwight Douglas Blevins (Cathy), his son Bailey (Emily Crane), his brother Michael Shey Blevins (Angela), three nieces, six nephews and five cousins. Travis was a faithful son, grandson, father, brother, husband, and friend.

With fondest memories, Travis will always be our hero that took the calls from the fire station. He and his band of brothers were running in while we were running out.

We love you Travis, we feel the hurt and we feel the pain. We know you are with your Heavenly Father. Our love for you reaches to eternity, it will never fade, and you will always have a place at the Table.

The family thanks everyone for your kind words, encouragement, and we covet your prayers.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Travis Franklin Blevins.