Blevins

Kernersville – Cathy Ann Blevins, 63, passed away the 28th day of January 2023 at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She was born August 16, 1959, in Alleghany County to the late Robert “Bobby” William Donithan and Mildred Lorraine McCoy.

Mrs. Blevins was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. To know her was to love her. She loved Christmas time, Disney, and being with her family the most. Traditions that she created with and for our family will forever be in our hearts. Her grandchildren were her world. All she ever wanted to do was to be with her family and make memories. We will miss her dearly and loved her so much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson Travis Blevins.

Surviving is her Husband, Dwight Blevins; daughter Ashley Barker and husband Nathan Barker of Kernersville; son Ransom Royal Jr. and wife Tosha Royal of Winston-Salem; grandsons Hunter Kelley, Wyatt Barker, Grayson Barker; granddaughters Samantha Royal, Sabrina Royal, Tabitha Royal; ex-spouse Ransom Royal Sr.; stepson Michael Blevins; step grandson Bailey Blevins, and several nieces & nephews.

The family will receive family and friends from 5pm-7pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

