Blessing boxes

Leave what you can, take what you need. That is the simple rule behind the Triad Blessing Box Project, founded by Colleen Aitken with a goal of helping families in need in the community. Aitken said if anyone would like to donate items to the boxes but doesn’t want to go to a box, they are welcome to drop items off at her home. Call Aitken ahead of time at 614-949-2751. If you have a computer, you can also send a message through the Facebook page and she will receive the notification.

For more information about the Triad Blessing Box Project or to find where the nearest blessing box or little library is located, visit www.facebook.com/triadblessingboxes.

