Blakely

Kernersville – Mr. Michael “Mike” Todd Blakely, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oc-tober 8, 2021 at his home. He was born on August 23, 1963 in Forsyth County to Robert James Blakely, Sr. and Mary Hubbard Blakely. For the last ten years, Mike was the owner and operator of Skate World in Kernersville. Prior to that, he was employed with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years where he was a Lieutenant for the School Resource Officer division. He loved working with the kids as an SRO. He was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan, enjoying both bas-ketball and football. Mike liked reading and history, especially the history of North Carolina. He loved the beach and spent time flipping houses there with his wife, Lisa. Recently, he and his son, Brandon have enjoyed working on and fixing up diesel trucks. Mike was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Blackburn Blakely; his son, Brandon Blakely; one brother, Robert “Bobby” Blakely, Jr. (wife, Tracy); one sister, Penny Blakely Hobson (husband, Darrell): four nieces and nephews, Tyler Blakely, Nicole Coburn (husband, Brett), Amanda Reich (husband, Justin), and Ashley Ellis (husband, Ryan); his aunt and cousin, Carol and Jennifer Davis; his uncle, Tommy Hubbard (wife, Retta); and many special friends.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Scott Simmons and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:45 am prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Blakely Family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.