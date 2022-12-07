Blackburn

Mary Ruth Blackburn, 85, born March 21, 1937, passed away on December 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Arnolo Blackburn. She is survived by her son Philip; her daughter-in-law, Sissy; two granddaughters, Maria and Sarah; and special friend, Mark Peeples.

She lived the majority of her life in Kernersville and attended Kernersville Church of Christ.