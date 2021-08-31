Bishop McGuinness headmaster

As the new head of school at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Dr. Jared Rashford is looking forward to building upon the success of the school.

As the head of school, Rashford said he aspires to be relational.

“I hope to connect on a personal level with members of the community and create an environment where they feel they can share ideas and help to develop leadership and other skills, including those needed to address problems or to advance their work,” he said. For more, see the Tuesday, August 31, 2021 edition.