Betty Wilburn Ray $100,000 Domestic Violence Challenge

When Rick Wilburn was only 10-years-old, he said he saw his mother, Betty Wilburn Ray, become a domestic violence victim at the hands of his father.

“I went to my mom the next day to talk about it, and she said ‘shhh, we don’t talk about it,’” Wilburn said. “So, we never talked about it. Mom passed away in August 2017. I think she wants me to talk about it now.”

In September 2017, he became a Next Step Ministries (NSM) board member and has been supporting the organization ever since.

“NSM is a fantastic organization that supports survivors of domestic violence,” he said. “NSM recently added a sexual assault component to its services and a badly needed victim advocate role in assisting women through the courts and legal system to stop the cycle of violence.”

NSM and Wilburn began the Betty Wilburn Ray $100,000 Domestic Violence Challenge fundraiser at the end of April and they have already raised $78,000 of their $100,000 goal.

He explained that this fundraiser was to help honor his mother and support NSM.

For more, see the Tuesday, May 23, 2023 edition.