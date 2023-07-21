Betty Holt

Betty Holt went to be with our Lord on July 21, 2023. She was the daughter of Mary Frances Wilson (FKA Sweeta Belle Wilson) and DeHart McGrady. She is survived by her brothers Jack Welborn and Steve Welborn and predeceased by her sister Eva Ann McGrady Adams. She is predeceased by one son, Carl Eugene Holt, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Annette Spillman and spouse, Scott Eugene Spillman and Vicki Lynn Holt Neal and spouse, Wallace Van Neal, Jr. and one son, Jeffrey Lane Holt, and Grandchildren, Nicolas Anthony Kraft and spouse, Laura Kraft, Aubrey Michelle Spillman Couch and spouse, Justin Couch, Chad Van Neal and Jordan Ryan Neal, predeceased by granddaughter Holly Holt. Four great-grandchildren, Ryland Jamison Kraft, Cambria Madison Kraft, Chandler Jordan Harvley and Avina Michelle Couch. Ms. Holt bravely fought two battles with Breast Cancer but could not overcome her battle with liver disease. She is a former resident of Mountainview Senior Apartments where she enjoyed many friends and dinners with all the residents. She was a resident of Creekside Manor Assisted Living from 2022 until her death. The staff at Creekside worked very hard to take care of all her needs. Please send donations to a Breast Cancer foundation or liver disease foundation of your choice in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service will be held at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Rural Hall on August 14 at 12 noon.