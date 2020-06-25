Beltway segment to open

At last, the first segment of the long-awaited Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open to motorists in time for the Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day holiday, weather permitting, of course.
According to N.C. Department of Transportation Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey, officials will be meeting with project planners and construction teams mid-week, with hopes that some kind of grand opening ceremony can be conducted either Friday morning or over the coming weekend. For more, see the Tuesday, September 1, 2020 edition.
