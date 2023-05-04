On May 2, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved two considerations in regards to the construction of the Beeson Crossroads Fire Station improvement project. The two considerations included the financial terms and contract and the contract for the guaranteed maximum price.
For more, see the Thursday, May 4, 2023 edition.
Beeson Crossroads Fire Station
On May 2, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved two considerations in regards to the construction of the Beeson Crossroads Fire Station improvement project. The two considerations included the financial terms and contract and the contract for the guaranteed maximum price.
Previous post: Looking for new police chief
Next post: Proposed school in Colfax