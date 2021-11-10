Beeson

Pamela Smith Beeson, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021surrounded by her family at home. She was the wife of Bruce James Beeson for 41 years. Pam was born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Robert and Trelba Smith. She graduated with an associate’s degree in horticulture from Forsyth Technical College. She was employed at Hanes Mall as a horticulturist in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. After raising and homeschooling her two daughters, she owned and operated her own commercial cleaning company.

Pam loved to read the Bible and share God’s Word. She was a major influence on many people of different backgrounds and beliefs. She will always be remembered for her pure heart, kind spirit, and selflessness. Pam’s favorite vacation spot was Carolina Beach where she enjoyed fishing, and spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce James Beeson; daughters, Shelly Edwards (Jon), and Jessie Beeson; sister, Lisa Gentry; brother, Mike Smith; grandchildren, Charlotte and Hudson Edwards. She is predeceased by her son, Jacob Beeson; and her mother and father, Trelba and Robert Smith.

The funeral service will be held by a close family friend, Joy Huffman at 2:00pm, Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Pierce Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm Monday at the funeral home.

