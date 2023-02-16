BBQ Fundraiser

The East Forsyth Hunter Safety Shooting Team will be hosting a BBQ Dinner Fundraiser with a raffle, live auction and door prizes on Feb. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 401 Oakhurst Street. A big turnout is expected for the event.

“We have a high school team and also a junior team, which is part of Kernersville Middle School. We have 22 people on the high school team and 16 people on the junior team. Everybody on the teams was required to sell 10 tickets and we will sell tickets at the door,” said East Forsyth Hunter Safety Shooting Team President Matt Gibson. “It will be dine-in and take-out. We want people to come in for the door prizes and 50/50 raffle. Every team member will bring at least one bucket with whatever they want to fill it up with that will be raffled off.” For more, see the Thursday, February 16, 2023 edition.