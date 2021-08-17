Bass retires

As principal of East Forsyth High, Rodney Bass loves connecting with students, parents and fellow educators.

So, each day is filled with rewarding experiences.

“It’s been fun,” Bass said.

In conducting the business of the day, his top priority is clear.

“I put the students first and try to make sure I do everything in the best interests of the kids,” Bass said. “Every decision you make, you have to think about how it impacts your kids and how it impacts your teachers.”

