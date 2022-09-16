Bass

Kernersville – Mr. James “Milton” Bass, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on August 26, 1925, in Forsyth County to James Warren and Virginia Barrier Bass. Milton served in the United States Navy as a Radioman, where he would transcribe morse code to Washington, DC. After his time in the military, Milton started Bass Café in Kernersville and ran it for many years, he later worked for the United States Postal Service, and then was the owner and operator of Bass Mobile Home Park and Breezewood Park for many years. As a hobby he loved to ride his unicycle and was known in the town of Kernersville for riding it in the Fourth of July Parade. Shoemaking was another hobby that Milton enjoyed and excelled at. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Milton was preceded in death by one son, Richard Bass and one sister, Mildred Hauser.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Elyn Joy P. Bass; four children, Marilyn Swart; Cindy Wilkes (Jerry), David Bass (Brenda), and Jimmy Bass (Vivian); nine grandchildren, Annie, Travis, Amanda, Amy, April, Brandon, Daniel, Cansas, and Meranda; 19 great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Milton will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Shane Kramer and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:45pm prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.