Barton

William Fred Barton, Sr., 94, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A native of Grayson County, VA, Fred was the husband of 60 years to the late Mary Virginia Parks Barton and the son of Carl L. Barton and Sarah Young Barton, both deceased. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War where he was wounded twice. Fred was a long-time member and Deacon of Union Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, Fred was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Parker of Winston-Salem, NC, and Mary Darlene Fulp of Kernersville, NC; son, William Fred Barton, Jr. and wife, Patricia of Youngsville, NC; grandchildren, William Bradley Barton and wife, Heather, Sarah Elizabeth Barton Rouillier and husband, Jason, Ashley Jordan Fulp and Justin Nelson, and Cyrus Joseph Fulp; great grandchildren, Maggie Ann Barton, Jackson Caine Rouillier, Savannah Elizabeth Rouillier, Macyn Lynette Fulp, Riley Ann Nelson, Hadleigh Nelson, and Emma Rae Fulp; brother, Joseph C. Barton and wife, Lois; and sister, Ann Osborne and husband, Robert.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00AM Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 315 S. Talbert Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292.