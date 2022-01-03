Bame

High Point – Fred Ronald Bame, 80, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 3, 2022 after serving his God, family and country.

Fred was born in Guilford County, N.C. on December 10, 1941, to the late Lee Columbus Bame, Sr. and Etta Marie Johnson Bame.

Fred had a strong work ethic. He worked for Overnite Transportation for over 30 years and nev-er once called in sick. Upon retiring from Overnite, he worked a couple of jobs including BiLo and Shining Light Academy. Fred had strong faith in the Lord Jesus and he was a charter mem-ber of Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. He loved his pastors: the late Bill John-son, the late Jimmy Dillon, Rev. Scott Daniel, Rev. Rick Church, and Rev. Gary Blalock. Fred had a passion for singing Gospel music–he loved singing. His mother, the late Marie Bame, taught him to sing and he sang from the age of 3. He sang with the Joyful Sounds (Anne Hutch-ens- Fred’s sister, Dottie Carter, Fred Bame) for 11 years (1982-1993). Fred was proud of his service in the military. He served in the Army from 1964-1968 (1964-1966: Vietnam) and he served as Staff Sergeant, E-6 in the 311th Army Security Agency Battalion from July 1966 to January 1968.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Carolyn Sharp Bame; his parents, two sisters, and three brothers.

Surviving is his only child, Stacy Bame Bowlin and husband Andy; grandchildren, Morgan, Miles and Maddox Bowlin, all of Colfax, N.C.; siblings, Anne Hutchens, Donna Caulder, and Harold Bame.

Fred loved antiques and genealogy. The family “homeplace” was his pride and joy. Fred also loved his friends.

A celebration of Fred’s life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro with Rev. Scott Daniel and Rev. Rick Church officiating. His son-in-law, Andy Bowlin, will give a eulogy. Interment with military honors at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow the service

A walk-through visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, at Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro.

The family has requested those in attendance to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing at the service and visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27407 or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 205 Regency Executive Park Dr. Ste. 102, Char-lotte, NC 28217. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condo-lences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.