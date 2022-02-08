Baker

George L. Baker, age 72, of Culbertson, NE passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Community Hospital in McCook, NE.

George was born February 12, 1949 in Stokesdale, NC to parents Charles and Maude (Meadows) Baker. He was one of eight children. George grew up in North Carolina, graduating from high school in 1969 from East Forsyth Senior High School.

Following high school, George enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country from October 14, 1969 to August 10, 1984. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. While stationed in Italy for five years he also received the following awards, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

On July 9, 1977, George married the love of his life, Janet (Howell) Baker in Colorado Springs, CO. Together they raised three children.

George enjoyed drag racing and raced on the Army Team while in the service. He loved old cars and owned several Corvettes. His love of speed earned him several speeding tickets over the years. He was an Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed collecting and selling gold, riding horses, studying history and reading. George lived in Italy for five years and in his spare time he restored furniture and dabbled in interior design. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

George was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Francis Stigall, Jane Smith and Linda Young; as well as his brother, Buddy Baker.

Those left to celebrate his life include his wife, Janet Baker of Culbertson; son, George (Heather) Baker, Jr. of Stokesdale, NC; two daughters, Kimberly (Mike) Gessell of Claremore, OK and Adriann (Spencer) Smith of McCook; two brothers, John (Shirley) Baker and Glen (Angel) Baker, all of Kernersville, NC; sister, Brenda Lane of King, NC; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of extended family members.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, February 14 at 2 pm at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (7020 A. C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256) can be made in George’s name.