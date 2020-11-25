Baker

Kernersville – Mr. Dennis Gray Baker, 67, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Norman and Alma Baker. Dennis worked in textiles and vacuum forming but his passion was serving his Lord. He was a faithful deacon for 47 years at Northwest Baptist Church and Liberty Baptist Church, where he ran bus routes, taught Sunday School, and served however he was needed and touched every life he came in contact with. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening, but his greatest love was for his family.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Baker; three children, Daniel Baker (Shelli), David Baker (Wendy), and Rachael Baker; two grandsons, Isaiah and Levi Baker; two granddaughters, Hadlea and Holland Baker; two brothers, Gary Baker (Irene) and Dale Baker (Marsha); and one sister, Sue Heaton (Rocky).

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their family friend, Amy Webb, for her loving care for Dennis over the years.

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a funeral service for Dennis will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, at 1548 Old Hollow Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 with Pastors Gary Styers and Tommy Hussey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.