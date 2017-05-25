Baby Leo Rescue

Baby Leo Animal Rescue is on a mission to save as many kittens in the Triad area as possible.

The nonprofit organization was created on May 25, 2017 in memory of owner Dellarice Leidholm’s kitten Leo, who passed away at only 7 months old from feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a feline disease that is usually fatal. In total, Baby Leo Rescue usually raises $4,000 a year for their animals. Even though it is a small nonprofit, they have learned to be “thrifty” with their budget, Leidholm said.

They accept donations of all kinds, whether that be for Baby Leo’s Food Pantry or monetary donations, which can be sent to their account at Hopkins Road Animal Hospital. They also have a Furever Wall in their office that can be a way to remember animals or loved ones who were animal lovers. The donation can be as little as $1 and they will put a framed picture beside Leo.

For more, see the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 edition.