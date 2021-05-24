Augustine

Mr. John Patrick Augustine Augustine, 58, of Lewisville, NC died on May 24, 2021.

He was born on November 30, 1962, in Muscatine, Iowa, to the late Jerome and Colleen Augustine.

John enlisted in the Army in 1983 and retired as a North Carolina National Guard Officer in 2004. He graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA in 1993. He started teaching Science and Math in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School district in 1995. He taught at Thomas Jefferson Middle School since the school opened in 1999. This school year, 2020-2021, John won Teacher of the Year for the school. John loved finding exciting ways to engage his students, always developing novel experiments designed to teach his students new concepts. John was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. In addition to his passion as a lifelong teacher, he enjoyed all water activities on the lake, hiking, golfing, board games and was a riveting storyteller. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, JoAnne, four brothers, Mike (Iris), Dave (Julie), Paul (Renee) and Steve (Christy). John is also survived by JoAnne’s mother, Helen (Bill) and JoAnne’s siblings, Mary (Randy), Tony (Karen), Elizabeth (Mike), Brian (Samantha), Jen (Bob), Sarah, Daniel and Frank (Carol). John was the proud uncle of 29 nieces and nephews and the great uncle of 10 nieces and nephews. Over the years, John and JoAnne were also foster parents for multiple children.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Tuesday June 1st at 2pm at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. A reception at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 3500 Sally Kirk Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 will start at 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 (Website: www.cancerservicesonline.org/give).