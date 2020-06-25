Attempted robbery

At approximately 10:09 pm on Friday, August 28, officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery in the 1400 block of NC 66. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was in the parking lot of a convenience store, when two male subjects allegedly attempted to take the victim’s vehicle.

Officers in the area located one of the suspects and took him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported. The Kernersville Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 336-996-0432.