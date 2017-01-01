Attack on the First Amendment

Fortunately, none of our lawmakers in Congress were injured during the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Nevertheless, while the horrible incident is over, there appears to be some that aren’t going to let this crisis go to waste. Some political extremists are using the attack as a justification to subvert the First Amendment and attempt to silence both the media and some U.S. citizens.

Those involved in the attack and the damage to the capitol building need to be punished. However, some are using the attack on the U.S. Capitol building as an opportunity to alter free speech they don’t agree with. They are taking steps to force the media to only reports what the element in the ruling party wants them to report. This is how the media and citizens have to operate in China, North Korea and Iran, and it is about as un-American as it gets. What is being suggested is a big step towards a police state, and it would be just as wrong if the Republican party was in control of the House, the Senate and the executive branch.

According to many Democrats and some Republicans in Congress, former President Trump, some media outlets and opinions expressed by some individuals are largely responsible for the attack on Jan. 6. The lawmakers were terrified, people need to pay for this atrocity and the First Amendment itself is now under attack. The First Amendment states that, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

On Jan. 13, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) brought up a terrifying big government idea that should concern everybody. The fact that Ocasio-Cortez is on the House Oversight and Reform Committee makes her comments even more disturbing. Based on her comments, she should not be overseeing or reforming anything. She doesn’t appear to be very educated on American civics.

At an Instagram Live event on Jan. 13, Ocasio-Cortez was asked if the Democrats would work to create “truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives to help with healing.” This was her disturbing reply.

“I do think that several members of Congress, in some of my discussions, have brought up media literacy because that is a part of what happened (the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building) here,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And we’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation. It’s one thing to have differing opinions, but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false. And so that’s something that we’re looking into.”

This whole idea is a nightmare and is wrong on so many levels. We agree that legitimate media outlets should not “spew out disinformation and misinformation,” and that is what slander and libel laws are for. The smaller the media outlet is, the more accurate they have to be, but social media outlets like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat aren’t held accountable for anything that appears on their platforms. That is not an opinion; rather, that is the truth. That is something that needs to changed. People should be allowed to sue these multi-billion dollar companies for huge amounts of money for slander and libel; otherwise, they will never change. However, it is not and should never be the job of Congress to “rein in our media environment” and be the adjudicators of veracity of our political speech. It goes against everything the First Amendment and our nation are supposed to be about. Do we really want a government appointed commission with members like Ocasio-Cortez and other like-minded individuals to be the arbiters of facts? Our Founding Fathers, whose constitutional views are not obsolete, would be appalled by this idea.

Essentially, Ocasio-Cortez is suggesting something like the Ministry of Truth from the book “1984.” If you read the book, you know the Ministry of Truth is a main reason why no one in the book had any freedoms. Some of the many critics of Ocasio-Cortez’s idea also duly noted that, “If anybody needs a truth commission it is Congress.” This is a dangerous totalitarian idea and the whole concept should be thrown out entirely. We just hope the other members of Congress understand this, and we don’t think this would ever hold up against the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

The First Amendment is one big reason this nation has become the greatest nation on earth, and it should never be threatened by anybody, particularly by our politicians on both sides of the aisle. It is true that both traditional media, and particularly social media, do sometimes spread “disinformation and misinformation.” It is also true that what is or is not “disinformation and misinformation” often depends on one’s personal opinions. The First Amendment explicitly bars Congress from infringing on freedom of the press or freedom of speech, and the Supreme Court has recognized no exceptions for disinformation. The federal government has no formal role in suppressing the spread of “misinformation and disinformation,” and it never should.

The media should always be free to criticize the president, Congress and any other aspects of the government and hold them accountable. This concept is absolute in our Constitution. There is already more than enough corruption in our government. If the government is allowed to “rein in the media environment” and silence media and people it disagrees with, there is no limit to how powerful and corrupt the government would become. It could be the beginning of the end of America as we know it.

-Kernersville News Editorial