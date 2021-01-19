Assistant attorney

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen met the Town’s new assistant attorney during last week’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 12. He was introduced to board members by Town Attorney John G. Wolfe, III.

“Ed Powell has been hired as assistant town attorney,” Wolfe told the aldermen shortly before the board went into closed session to end the night on Tuesday. For more, see the Tuesday, January 19, 2021 edition.