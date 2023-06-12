Asher

Treva Elaine Williams Asher of Kernersville, NC, went to be with the Lord on June 12th, 2023. Elaine was born to Richard and Treva Vanhoy Williams on June 20th, 1943 in Forsyth County. She is preceded in death by her parents and son Donald L. Garner Jr (Barbara). She is survived by her sons Kenneth (Stacy) Garner, Paul (Amy) Garner, and Trevor (Monica) Garner, 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

A gathering will be held on July 1st at 5 pm at Bethel Church Fellowship Hall in Oak Ridge, NC. Attendees are encouraged to bring a food dish.