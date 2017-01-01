Arson charge

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) and the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) responded to a residence at 924 Phineas Drive on Friday, May 14 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in reference to an active vehicle fire.

According to a press release from the KPD, the Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an initial investigation and determined the fire was most likely non-accidental. Through collaborating efforts by the KPD and KFRD, it was determined the fire was intentionally set, police said.

Upon further investigation, Jody L. Dull, 56, was identified as the suspect through the combined investigative efforts. Dull was subsequently charged with felony burning of personal property and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center by under a $2,500 bond by the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office.

The KPD determined the situation to be an isolated incident.