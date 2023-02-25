Apple

Kernersville- Mr. James Bently Apple, 86, passed away Saturday February 25, 2023 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem after a brief illness. He was born November 1, 1936 in Rockingham County to John William Apple and Jessie (Jill) Linville Apple. He was a plant manager of Piedmont Leaf Tobacco Co. for 29 years. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. James was a hardworking man who also loved to laugh and have fun. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the coast. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia Smith Apple and two brothers, Billy Gene Apple and Max Blair Apple. He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Wilmoth (Kent), sisters Paige Norman and Betty Nelson, a sister-in-law, Virginia Apple, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Trellis Support Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, 27103. A service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Family will receive friends immediately following the chapel service.