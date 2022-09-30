Angel

Mrs. Kathy Lynn “MawMaw” Brown Angel, 70, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Kernersville Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1952, in Anna, IL, the daughter of Loyd and Hilda Mae Yeargan Brown. She attended the old Kernersville Elementary and graduated in 1970 from East Forsyth High School. A member of Triad Baptist Church, Kathy was a representative for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years. She was “ahead of her time,” organized, slow to anger and was honest and to the point. Devoted to her family, she never missed any event or gathering. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kevin Angel and a brother, Thomas DeWitt Brown. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Donald “Poopsie” Angel; a daughter, Shannon Angel Wilson (Michael) of Kernersville; two grandchildren, Allison Nicole Wilson of Kernersville and Aaron Michael Wilson of Raleigh (N.C. State University); a sister-in-law, Julia Bassett Brown of Kernersville and her four grand dogs, Daisy, Scooby, Ozzy and Moe and many family and friends. A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at the funeral home before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com