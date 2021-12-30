Angel

Ronald Lee Angel, Sr., age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center.

He was born December 08, 1943, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Cletus Simon Angel and Mildred Stafford Angel.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Sandra Lineberry Angel., of the residence; children, Christina Angel Teague, of Winston-Salem, NC and Ronald Lee Angel, Jr., of Kernersville, NC; grandsons, Curtis Keiffer Teague and Cody Jake Teague, both of Winston-Salem, NC.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607

