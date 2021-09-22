Anderson

KERNERSVILLE – Brian Michael Anderson, 46, passed away on September 22, 2021 unexpectedly at Forsyth Medical Center. Brian was born on August 9, 1975 in Baltimore County MD to Homer (Andy) Anderson & Rita (Sue) Anderson. Brian graduated from the University of Baltimore American School of Business. He was a wonderful person that never met a stranger. He is a Past Master of the Kernersville Masonic Lodge # 669, 32nd degree Scottish Rite and Past President of the Mystic Shrine Club.

Surviving are his fianceé, Ashley Wrenn of the home; son, Bryson Anderson; daughter, Courtney Anderson; his parents, Andy & Sue Anderson of Sykesville, MD; brother, David Anderson of Westminster, MD; and nieces and nephew, Sarah, Lauren & Blake.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Kernersville Masonic Lodge, 701 S. Main Street, Kernersville w/ meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian’s name to the Masonic Lodge #669 of Kernersville or the Shriners Hospital for Children. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com