Anders

Claude Osborne Anders, 95, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Born in Independence, VA, January 19, 1928, Claude was the devoted husband of 68 years to Lola Baker Anders and was the son of the late Willie Mack Anders and the late Anna Ella Myers Anders. He served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman from 1946 to 1949, stationed in Georgia (US). Claude worked for many years for Burlington Mills and Kayser-Roth Hosiery in various roles from a fixer to a supervisor. He was a beloved brother, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, and neighbor who always had a kind word, a sense of humor, and a positive attitude for anyone he encountered; he never met a stranger.

Claude is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Anna Anders and his brother, Clarence Anders. Survivors include his wife, Lola of the home; brother, Kyle Anders of Oak Ridge; sister, Betty Anders Blackburn of Kernersville; multiple sisters-in law and brothers-in-law; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A funeral service celebrating Claude’s life will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 12:45PM Saturday prior to the service. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com