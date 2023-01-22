Amick

KERNERSVILLE – Larry Eugene Amick, 79, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Hospice Home of the Piedmont. He peacefully took his last breath with his wife and daughter by his side.

Larry was born September 17, 1943, in Liberty, NC, to Josephine Pearle Harrison Amick and George Henry Amick. He is survived by his wife, Mia Amick; daughter, Ashley Washam (Matthew); son, Brent Amick; grandchildren, Jordan and Hunter Amick, Easton and Colette Washam; sisters, Janelle Hern (Larry), and Eleata “Bitsy” Amick, several cousins, nieces, and great nieces and nephews.

He was a passionate man; he loved his family and his (many) hobbies with a fierceness second to none. He could fix anything, even if it wasn’t broken. He lit up a room and had a way with words; he could make even the worst days better with one of his pep talks and his beautiful smile.

Larry’s last wishes were no funeral or visitation. He asked those who wished to celebrate his life to do something special with family or friends in his honor.

The family wishes any memorials to be made to the Hospice Home of the Piedmont, High Point, NC.