Governor Roy Cooper was in Walkertown on Thursday touring Church Childcare Center, Inc., a five-star facility that provided a backdrop for Cooper to promote an $805 million investment in N.C. Child Care Stabilization Grants made possible by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 30 & 31, 2021 edition.
American Rescue Plan Act
Governor Roy Cooper was in Walkertown on Thursday touring Church Childcare Center, Inc., a five-star facility that provided a backdrop for Cooper to promote an $805 million investment in N.C. Child Care Stabilization Grants made possible by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
Previous post: Vaccines for kids
Next post: New SROs