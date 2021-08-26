Allison

KERNERSVILLE – Dorothy Lee Arrington Allison, 82, formerly of Waynesville, ended her bravely fought battle with glioblastoma on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on September 13, 1938 in Haywood County to Norman and Nellie Bradley Arrington.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, 11 months and 11 days, Don Allison; her daughter, Di-anne Matthews (husband, George) of Jamestown; her granddaughter, Lindsay Wall of Durham; a brother, Eugene Arrington; a sister Pauline Massie; a brother-in-law, Leon Allison; a sister-in-law, Sue Waldrop; step grandchildren, Gina, George, Jr., Joseph, and Paul Matthews; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m., September 5, 2021, at Cove Creek Baptist Church, 1397 Cove Creek Road, Waynesville, NC, 28785.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Win-ston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online con-dolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com