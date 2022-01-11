Aldridge

Bonnie Wrenn Aldridge, 63, of Winston-Salem, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born, May 5, 1958, in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Arthur Aldridge and the late Marion Sue Peeler Aldridge. Bonnie was a registered nurse and spent her life caring for those in need. She always put others before herself, and loved her family dearly.

Bonnie lived her life for the Lord. Her last wishes for her family was for them to always love the Lord and to tell the world about Jesus.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Travis Foy Dickens.

Left to cherish Bonnie’s memory are her son, John Askea (Kristi); daughter, Anna Marie Dickens (Matt Griffin); grandchildren, Alexis Askea, Kaleigh Askea, Noah Dickens, Sarah Elizabeth Dickens, Abigail Dickens, Joseph Askea, Somer Askea, Chloe Dickens, Kaden Dickens, Caleb Griffin, Matthew Griffin, Destiney Griffin, Faith Griffin, Ryleigh Griffin, and Mason King; sis-ters, Janie Kallam (Denny), Rhonda Mabe (Kenny); brother, Larry Aldridge (Renee); and niece, Megan Mabe.

A gathering of friends will be held at The Jefferson House, 213 West Mountain Street, Kerners-ville, NC, 27284, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27127

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel is serving the Aldridge family.