Aldermen discuss noise

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted to strengthen the Town’s noise ordinance during Tuesday night’s Sept. 6 meeting, but the new measures won’t be put into place until a final vote later this month when the Board reconvenes.

After hearing from a number of individuals who either advocated for a more stringent ordinance or opposed even the current noise limits, the Board voted 4-1 to raise the fine for violating the ordinance from $250 to $500 and instructed staff to craft an additional section that would allow the Town injunctive relief from the courts against repeat violators.

