Adopting Gracie

When Kernersville resident and physical therapist Liz Storholt brought her daughter, Gracie Bernadin, now seven, home from Haiti for medical treatment, she didn’t realize it would be forever. Now, seven years later, giving Gracie the best life possible, the Storholt family is turning to the community for help to finalize the adoption process.

