Charles Wofford Adkins, 80, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022.

A native of Penelope, TX, Charles was the husband of Abbie McNeil Adkins and the son of Shurette Wofford Adkins and Mozelle Blount Adkins, both deceased. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Abbie; daughter, Sue Adkins Fitzko and Scott Hollifield; son, Matt Adkins and wife, Jamie; grandchildren, Marc and Clay McPherson, Charlotte Adkins, Juliet Adkins, and Gideon Adkins; sister, Kay Lynn Miller; and brothers, Eugene Adkins and wife, Jean, and Keith Adkins and wife, Linda.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Mark Adkins; and brother, Jimmy Adkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank at Mulberry Baptist Church, 6450 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.