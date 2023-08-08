Addition at Triad Baptist

The new multi-purpose building at Triad Baptist Church is a three-story 32,000 square-foot multi-purpose wing adjacent to the worship center, which has added classrooms, nurseries and a workout room, as well as other spaces to help accommodate the growing ministries of TBC and Triad Baptist Christian Academy (TBCA). The new addition also has a Welcome Center where people check in, a computer room and a large gathering room.

There is also a music/choir room, which will be used by students at the academy as well as the church choir. Triad Baptist has hired a retired music professor from Wake Forest University. The school plans on having a pep band for the first time, as well as having the school band perform at events such as church concerts.

